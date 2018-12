A man was stabbed Tuesday evening at a shopping center in Montgomery County, the county police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack at the Westfield Shopping Center in Wheaton, the police said. However, they said he is expected to survive.

The attack occurred about 4:45 p.m. The victim was found with a wound to the body and taken to a hospital, the police said.

They said their preliminary investigation indicated that the incident “was not random.”