A man set himself on fire on the White House Ellipse Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Secret Service.

The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. near 15th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, confirmed a burn victim was transported. He was unable to provide the man’s condition.

The Secret Service made the announcement on Twitter. No other information was immediately provided.

