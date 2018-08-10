Authorities said a man sexually abused a woman and exposed himself before fleeing in the Shaw neighborhood near the city’s convention center.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of 7th Street NW, two blocks from Rhode Island Avenue NW, according to D.C. Police. The suspect came up behind a woman and “engaged in sexual contact,” according to a police statement.

He then exposed himself to her, police said, and “committed a lewd act” before he fled.

A surveillance video shows the woman trying to hold a door closed to keep the man out of an elevator area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.