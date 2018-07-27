D.C. Police said this image from a surveillance video camera shows a suspect who is wanted in a sexual assault offense in the Foggy Bottom area. (D.C. Police)

Police are seeking a suspect shown in surveillance video sexually assaulting a woman and trying to remove her clothing in a hallway at a building in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington.

D.C. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of I Street NW near George Washington University Hospital. A surveillance video shows the man coming up to the woman and “sexually assaulting her while attempting to remove her clothing,” according to a police statement.

Police said this incident is in the “preliminary stages of the investigation” and they do not yet know if it is related to other sexual abuse incidents over the past few months in Dupont Circle and Georgetown, according to D.C. Police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal.

The suspect faces a third-degree sex abuse charge, according to police. He is described as a white man who is between 25- and 35-years-old, and about 5-foot-10 with brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered.