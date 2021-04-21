By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 21, 2021 at 7:29 a.m. UTCA man was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday night in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.The man was unconscious after the shooting, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the unit block of Franklin Street NE, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy