A man who fatally shot his wife in Virginia on Thursday before leading police on a chaotic chase on Interstate 95 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to England Run North Apartments on Heron Drive in the southern part of Stafford County after a report of a shooting, Stafford County police said in a statement. They found 36-year-old Melissa Dee Lee of Stafford with three gunshot wounds to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, later identified as 42-year-old Gregory Lee, fled the scene in a black SUV, the statement said.

On I-95, Lee shot at police multiple times, causing a three-car collision and sideswiping a vehicle before crashing into a guardrail and overturning the SUV, Virginia State Police said.

When Lee was pulled from the vehicle, officers found that he had shot himself in the head, according to Stafford County police.

“During the pursuit, the suspect fired at the trooper and deputy,” Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email. “Neither of them fired back. Shortly thereafter, the suspect crashed the vehicle and they observed the self-inflicted gunshot wound when they pulled him out. So while the investigation is still pending, it does seem he must have shot himself while driving the vehicle.”

No authorities or other motorists were seriously injured in the incident, according to police.