A 20-year-old man who was attending a party Saturday night at a Prince William County apartment is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said a downstairs neighbor allegedly opened fire on him during an altercation.

David Alvin Tynes, 69, of Woodbridge was charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the incident at the Landings at Markhams Grant apartment complex just before 10 p.m., officials said Sunday.

Tynes, who lives directly below the apartment on Tassia Lane where the party took place, got into an fight with the victim, but it is unclear what prompted the argument, police said.

The young man left the party and began pounding on Tynes’ door. Friends convinced the victim to come back and as he was walking up the staircase, Tynes approached him. That is when investigators say Tynes allegedly shot the victim.

Tynes told a family member to call police, but when officers arrived at his apartment, he refused to leave, police said. They were eventually able to coax Tynes out.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.