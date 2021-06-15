However, police said, people were in the vehicle. After the man fell through the sunroof, the occupants got out and confronted him, according to police. During the confrontation, police said, the man was shot.
He was taken to a hospital with two gunshot wounds and was expected to recover completely, police said. His name was not given.
Police said Antonio Jermaine Epps, 27, of District Heights, Md.,was charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault as well as with firearms violations. Jameal Dannielle Mcleod, 28, of Capitol Heights, Md., was charged with accessory after the fact, according to police and online court records.