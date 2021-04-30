Police were called just before 9 p.m. to a unit of an apartment house near Fourth and M streets SW, the police said. They declined to be more specific about the address.
The officers were let into the unit and were seeking information when the handgun was produced, Benedict said in a briefing near the scene.
Few other details were available. No names were released. It was not clear how many officers used their weapons or how many shots were fired.
Information about where the man was hit was not available.
The building where the incident occurred is near the Southwest Waterfront and the Waterfront Metro station.