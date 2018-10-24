A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday evening during the height of rush hour, just blocks from a busy commuter street in the Carver Langston area in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The victim was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of 17th Street NE about 6 p.m. said Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesman. Authorities took the man to a hospital, where was being treated for life-threatening wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, but police released no preliminary information about the shooting.