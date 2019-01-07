Four people were killed in homicides over the weekend in the District, and a fifth person was shot and critically wounded Sunday night, according to the police.

The Sunday night shooting left the man unconscious and not breathing, said D.C. police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal.

It was reported about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of W Street NW

The weekend incidents brought the number of homicides in the city in the New Year to at least five. One man was killed on New Year’s Day.

In 2018 police figures show 160 homicides in the city.

No connection was apparent among any of the homicides this year.