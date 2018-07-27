A 9mm Glock D.C. police say was recovered from a man who wounded during a shootout with a Takoma Park, Md., police officer in the District. (D.C. Police)

A man wounded in a shootout with a Takoma Park, Md., police officer in Northeast Washington on Wednesday was out on bail awaiting trial in Maryland on gun and drug charges, according to police and court documents.

Kenneth Carroll, 19, of Northeast, faces additional charges in the District of assault on a police officer while armed and possession of a firearm without a license.

New details of the shootout revealed in an arrest affidavit made public Friday show a frightening standoff at 7 p.m. between the officer and the suspect near the Maryland-D.C. line where Eastern Avenue, Sheridan Street and Sligo Mill Road converge.

Police said the Takoma Park officer fought with and then chased Carroll into the District. The officer, standing on Eastern Avenue, fired 12 rounds from his gun, striking Carroll three times in the left shoulder. Police said Carroll fired six shots from Sheridan Street. The final bullet jammed in his gun, court documents say.

The officer was not struck and was identified Friday by Takoma Park police as Sgt. Charles Hoetzel, who has 10 years’ service. He has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Officers chased and arrested the injured Carroll as he tried to run along Sheridan Street.

Carroll was to have made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, but the hearing was postponed because he remained in a hospital. An attorney listed for Carroll in D.C. court files could not be reached; his lawyer in the Maryland criminal case did not return calls seeking comment.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed paperwork to send Carroll back to Prince George’s County for trial. The Maryland trial was postponed in June and is scheduled to resume in October, according to John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police said the exchange of gunfire in the District occurred after the Takoma Park officer confronted Carroll near an Advance Auto Parts store in Maryland. Authorities have not said what prompted the initial encounter. The arrest affidavit says the two fought, and Carroll got away, but not before having his shirt torn off. Shirtless and wearing baggy pants, police said, he fled into the District. A witness told investigators she saw a man fitting that description run down her street with one hand holding his waistband.

A police officer was running after him yelling “Stop!” moments before the gun battle, she told investigators, according to the account in the arrest affidavit.

In the affidavit, a detective wrote that finding bullet casings at two separate spots “is consistent with two individuals shooting at each other.”

The Internal Affairs Division of the D.C. police department is investigating the case.