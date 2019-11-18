He was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation found that there had been a fight in the area and that during the fight, the victim was shot. No one else was injured.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting, police officials said in a statement.

No arrest has been made, and the victim’s name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

The death comes as the D.C. region has had more than 260 homicides this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 12 have been in Prince William County.

AD