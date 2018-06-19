A man was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in Bladensburg, Md., officials said.

The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Monday at the Rosini Baldi Park along 54th Place and Varnum Street. Police were called for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to Bladensburg Police.

The man’s name has not been released, pending his identification by police and notification of his family.

Detectives are trying to pinpoint a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925.

The D.C. region has seen 129 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 43 were in Maryland, including 30 in Prince George’s County.