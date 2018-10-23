Authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Germantown.

The man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened around 12:32 a.m. in the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle. When officers arrived, they found the man outside the home. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

It was not known if there was a suspect or suspects in the incident at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.

The death comes as the D.C. region has seen more than 220 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 68 have been in Maryland, including 17 in Montgomery County.