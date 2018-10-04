A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Lanham, Md., officials said.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 6500 block of Manton Way, near Lanham Severn Road.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

Detectives said they are trying to figure out a motive and find a suspect or suspects. A reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

The homicide comes as the D.C. region has seen 213 deaths involving violence so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 66 have been in Maryland and 50 of the ones in the state have been in Prince George’s County, Greenbelt or Laurel.