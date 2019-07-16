A man was shot and killed in the District Heights area of Maryland, police said. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

A man was shot and killed Monday night in the District Heights neighborhood of Maryland, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Ritchboro Road, a few blocks from the Capital Beltway.

Police said they received a call for a report of a shooting and found a man lying on the ground and unresponsive. He had trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives are trying to determine a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case.

Nearly 150 homicides have been reported in the D.C. region so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 37 were in Prince George’s County.

