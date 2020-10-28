A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Northwest Washington, police said.

The incident unfolded around 8:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue NW near Columbia Road in the Columbia Heights area, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and when they arrived they found a man inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was later identified as Glenn Wright, 25, of Northeast Washington.

Police said they are looking for a suspect or suspects and trying to figure out a motive.

The shooting comes as homicides in the District are up more than 15 percent compared with the same time last year.

There have been more than 280 homicides this year in the District, Maryland and Virginia, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than 160 have been in the District, mostly in the Southeast and Northeast parts.