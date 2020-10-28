The victim was later identified as Glenn Wright, 25, of Northeast Washington.
Police said they are looking for a suspect or suspects and trying to figure out a motive.
The shooting comes as homicides in the District are up more than 15 percent compared with the same time last year.
There have been more than 280 homicides this year in the District, Maryland and Virginia, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than 160 have been in the District, mostly in the Southeast and Northeast parts.