A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill, Md. He was found lying on a sidewalk. (Prince George's County Police)

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 5300 block of Kenmont Road not far from Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Officers responded to the area after getting a call about the sound of gunshots, and when they arrived they found a man lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. He had gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family, according to police.

