Police officers photograph bullets and a firearm magazine at a crime scene following a shooting at the parking garage for the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City on July 1. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A man who was fatally shot outside the Pentagon City mall Monday afternoon had tried to rob someone and was killed as the two struggled over a gun, according to the police.

The deceased man, whose identity police have not confirmed, approached a driver on the fourth level of the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City garage about 1:45 p.m. He was wearing a mask and carrying a handgun, according to police, and he demanded the other man’s cellphone.

The driver got out of his car and the two engaged in a struggle; the gun went off and the would-be robber was shot, according to police. He died at a hospital.

The man who in the car was interviewed by police at the scene Monday. No charges have been filed.

