A man was shot and killed on Shockley Court in the Fort Washington area. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

A man was found dead Sunday evening in Prince George’s County and police are saying he was killed by gunfire.

Officers in Prince George’s County responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Shockley Court off Allentown Road in the Fort Washington area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

It comes as the D.C. region has seen 157 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by the Washington Post. Of those, 37 have been in Prince George’s County.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information in this latest case will be offered a cash reward and is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.