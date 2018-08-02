A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:38 p.m. at a home in the 14700 block of Arizona Avenue in Woodbridge. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy, according to Prince William County Police.

The man has not been identified, pending the notification of his relatives. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time. The homicide is not believed to be random, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

The D.C. region has had 166 killings so far this year, according to a tracking done by the Washington Post. Of those, 18 were in Virginia and two have been in Prince William County.