A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in a Maryland neighborhood, police said.

The man was not identified by the Seat Pleasant Police department, which was initially handling the investigation.

The incident happened around 3:53 p.m. near 65th Avenue and G Street. Officers received a call for a report of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Seat Pleasant Police. On Twitter, officials in Seat Pleasant said they would be turning the investigation over to the Prince George’s County Police Department.