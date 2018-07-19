A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said Cheyenne Washington, who lived in the neighborhood, was fatally shot around 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of E Street SE.

When officers arrived after a report of gunshots, they found a man with several wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they are trying to find a suspect or suspects and a motive in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The D.C. region has seen 148 homicides so far this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 79 have been in the District, including 45 in the Southeast section of the city.