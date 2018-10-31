A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

His name was not immediately available, pending the notification of his family.

D.C. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE near the Benning Terrace Recreation Center.

The D.C. region has seen more than 230 homicides so far this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 137 have been in the District — mostly in the Southeast and Northeast sections of the city.