A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in Prince George’s County.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Harry S. Truman Drive in the Largo area.

When police responded to a report of gunshots, they found the man suffering from “trauma to his upper body,” according to officials. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified, pending the notification of his family. The homicide is under investigation, officials said.

This comes as the D.C. region has had more than two dozen homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 17 were in Maryland, including a dozen in Prince George’s.