A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. near Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge. Police responded to a report of shots being fired, and when they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive and have not identified a suspect at this time, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news