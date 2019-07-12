A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Northwest Washington near the NoMa neighborhood. (Prathaan - iStock)

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Northwest Washington.

D.C. Police said the incident happened around 4:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street NW near the NoMa neighborhood.

Authorities said they received a call for a report of a shooting, and when officers arrived they found a man with “multiple gunshot wounds.” He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Clifton Telfaire of Northwest.

Morgan Kane, commander of the 1st District where the crime happened, said in a Twitter video that the scene of the fatal shooting is “a heavily traveled area, so they’re hoping someone saw something that can help with the investigation.”

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

The D.C. region has seen nearly 150 homicides so far this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than 80 have been in the District.



