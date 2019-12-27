A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Northeast Washington.
D.C. police said the incident happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street near West Virginia Avenue NE, a few blocks form Gallaudet University.
The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family.
The slaying brings the number of people killed in homicides in the city to 164 this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. That’s compared with 160 homicides in 2018 for the District.