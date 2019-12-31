The victim, officials said, sped from the scene to Eighth and H streets NE, where he was found and taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to a tracking done by The Washington Post, the number of homicides so far this year in the District is up four percent compared with last year. Of the 166 homicides in the city, 94 of them have been in Southeast and Southwest, 41 have been in Northeast and 28 in Northwest.