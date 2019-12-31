A man was fatally shot Monday night while driving in Northeast Washington, bringing the number of people killed in homicides so far this year in the city to 166.

Few details were immediately available. The man’s identity was not released, pending the notification of family.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of M Street near Florida Avenue NE and Gallaudet University’s campus. Police officials said the victim was driving along that street when someone opened fire from the sidewalk. Police said they found “multiple shell casings” in the street.

The victim, officials said, sped from the scene to Eighth and H streets NE, where he was found and taken to a hospital, where he died.

William FitzGerald, a D.C. police commander for the 5th district, said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random crime.

According to a tracking done by The Washington Post, the number of homicides so far this year in the District is up four percent compared with last year. Of the 166 homicides in the city, 94 of them have been in Southeast and Southwest, 41 have been in Northeast and 28 in Northwest.