The vehicle taken was a light green 2017 Toyota Prius, Greenbelt police said in a crime alert on Twitter.
It was the second Metro-connected shooting of the day.
Earlier a man was shot on a train inside the Columbia Heights station in the District.
That shooting occurred about four hours before the Greenbelt incident. The Greenbelt station is served by the Green and Yellow lines, as is the Columbia Heights station.
The earlier incident prompted single-tracking through the Columbia Heights station for a time. It was unclear whether possible rail delays caused by the Columbia Heights shooting had any effect on the presence of the second victim at Greenbelt at the time he was shot.