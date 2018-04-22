Police are investigating the shooting of a Reston man at a residence in Ashburn early Sunday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital notified officers of the incident after the victim was dropped off by acquaintances. They said the man is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. inside a home in the 43500 block of Dunhill Cup Square. They have interviewed several people and it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect in custody at this time.