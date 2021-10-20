The victim was approached by a man who said he was going to rob him. The attacker pulled out a handgun, Davis said, and the victim was startled and dropped his wallet, spilling credit cards and other items.
Davis said the victim turned and began entering his ATM pin number before the gunman opened fire. Davis called the shooting “outrageous.”
“There was no struggle. There was no fight. There was no resistance,” Davis said. “He just shoots our victim in the chest, one shot.”
Davis said the attacker fled after the shooting, possibly by foot or in a car. It appears nothing was taken from the victim.
The victim was found by a bicyclist who was passing by around 6:15 a.m., Davis said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the assailant.