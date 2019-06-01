A man who was shot by an Anne Arundel County police officer while allegedly wielding a knife Friday is facing charges of assault, officials said Saturday.

The man remained under heavy guard at a hospital, where he appears to be recovering from his wounds, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, an Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman.

Davis said the man’s identity will not be disclosed until he is released from the hospital and processed on seven counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred Friday around 9:45 p.m. after a pedestrian accident had been reported on Route 50, near Davidsonville Road. When rescue workers arrived, the man “came at them with a knife,” Davis said.

After police arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon, a county officer fired a single shot, wounding the man, said Davis, who added that there were no signs of an actual pedestrian accident at the scene.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news