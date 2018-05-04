Jessica Lary, 40, of Annandale, Va., was held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond for outstanding warrants. (Arlington County police )

A man who was shot by Arlington County police and critically injured Thursday night drove his van into two squad cars after officers tried to pull him over, officials said, prompting a dramatic chase in a quiet neighborhood just off Columbia Pike.

Steven Best, 51, was driving near Columbia Pike and Edgewood Street about 8:30 p.m., police said in a statement. His passenger was Jessica Lary, 40, who was wanted on suspicion of a parole violation. She was arrested in 2016 on charges of battery against a family member and attempting to assault a law enforcement officer, and has a history of arrests related to drugs and alcohol dating to the mid-1990s, records show.

Police, who had been searching for Lary, stopped the van and prepared to take her into custody. But officials said that when the officers approached by foot, Best hit the gas pedal, striking two police cars.

Whether there were any police officers inside those squad cars remained under investigation, police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

Two officers shot at the van, striking Best. He and Lary ran as the still-moving van sideswiped a parked car before it came to rest about a block away, officials said.

Police found Best, who has no fixed address, hiding beneath a nearby car, bleeding from his gunshot wounds. He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he remained Friday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Best was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, officials said.

Lary, of Annandale, was found hiding behind a bush at 13th and Irving streets. She was arrested, treated for minor injuries and taken to the Arlington County Detention Center, where she was held without bond Friday, officials said.

Arlington officials said they were still investigating the shooting. Three police officers had minor injuries.

Police departments have long wrestled with when or whether to shoot at suspects inside moving vehicles. In most cases, officials have concluded the practice is too dangerous and ineffective because bystanders could be hit and the vehicles usually don’t stop.

But after recent attacks that used trucks or vans as weapons, some police departments — among them Washington and New York — have begun allowing officers to fire at moving vehicles under certain circumstances.

Arlington officials did not answer questions about the police department’s policy on shooting at moving vehicles.

On Friday, small squares of shattered glass lay in the intersection where the shots were fired. Orange spray paint marked where investigators had collected evidence.

Some neighborhood residents praised the police department for responding quickly to a dangerous situation. Others expressed misgivings about the shooting.

“I hope it was justified,” said Brett Bearce, 46, who lives about a block away. “Arlington County police doesn’t seem to be an abusive police department.”

Bearce said he heard the shooting from his apartment, counting about six shots.

“That can’t be happening here,” he remembered thinking.

Soon after, squad cars and unmarked cars arrived, sirens blaring, and a helicopter circled overhead. Asni Michael, 52, said she heard the gunfire from the Ethio­pian grocery store she has owned for 25 years near 13th and Edgewood streets.

She briefly poked her head outside the store and then quickly retreated inside, where she and a nervous customer decided it was safer.

“It’s very sad,” said Michael, as she again opened for business Friday. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”