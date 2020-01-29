Police said Vo was “brandishing an assault-style weapon” and that a SWAT officer “discharged his weapon striking the man.”

Vo was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. He is charged with felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear, according to police. Vo is being held at the county jail.

The name of the police officer was not immediately released by officials. Authorities said in a statement that they would put out the name of the officer “within 10 days.”

In the statement, police said the officer was a 16-year veteran of the department and is in the Special Operations Division. Authorities said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the department's policy.