D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the man is being charged with assault on a police officer.

The shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. as President Trump was holding a nationally televised news conference.

Thomas Sullivan, the chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, said the man approached an officer posted near 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. NW and said he had a weapon.

The man ran aggressively toward the officer and withdrew an object from his clothing, Sullivan said. He said the man then crouched in a “shooter’s stance” as if about to fire. The officer shot him, striking him in the torso, Sullivan said.

A few minutes later, Trump’s Secret Service agent approached the president and spoke quietly to him before they left the room.

Trump later told reporters in the White House briefing room that he understood the person was armed.

Two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Berryman, who is 6-foot-3, had been a licensed boxer, was married and has lived in Dayton, Ohio, Forrestville, Md., and more recently Wheeling, W.Va.

He had been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Prince George’s County in 2012, and sought to take his case to trial but it ended in a plea in 2013.

Reached by phone Tuesday morning, Sonya Hemmelgarn, Berryman’s sister, said she couldn’t believe her brother would threaten anyone. He is a large man in stature and can appear physically imposing, she said, but she insisted that “he wouldn’t hurt anyone.”

“They said he had a weapon? He ran toward him?” Hemmelgarn said. “This is crazy. He is a man of God. He would not have a weapon for sure. His weapon is the word of God.”

In a brief interview, Hemmelgarn was stunned by the news that her brother had been shot outside the White House and said she needed to contact him and her family. She surmised that he could have been participating in protests outside the White House.

“Myron is always encouraging everybody,” she said. “He has never had anything negative to say. He always encourages people.”

After the incident, Trump returned the podium and told reporters about the shooting outside. He said that he had been escorted to the Oval Office.

Asked whether he had been rattled by the incident, he replied, “I don’t know,” adding, “Do I seem rattled?” He described the shooting as “unfortunate” and said the world has “always been a dangerous place.”