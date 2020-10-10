By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 10, 2020 at 2:29 AM EDTA man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.The man was unconscious and was not breathing when taken to a hospital, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. Homicide detectives were called, Carew said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe shooting was reported in the 1600 block of W Street, in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.