A man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in the Annandale area of Fairfax County, the police said.The shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Suraci Court, according to the police.The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were "considered life-threatening," the police said.Another man ran from the scene, the police said. Additional details were not available immediately.