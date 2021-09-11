By Martin WeilToday at 2:10 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:10 a.m. EDTShareA man was shot and critically wounded in Northwest Washington on Friday night, the D.C. police said.The man was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightNo information was immediately available about any motive or suspect.The site was in the Manor Park area of Northwest. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.