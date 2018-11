A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday night near Union Station in the District, police said.

The man was described as unconscious and was not breathing after the shooting, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman. The victim was taken to a hospital, Hickman said.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene.

The attack occurred about 9:50 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue NE, just east of North Capitol Street. No information about the circumstances was available immediately.