Man shot in District on 5th of July died, the D.C. police said. (iStock/iStock)

One of three people shot Thursday on Newcomb Street in Southeast Washington has died, the D.C. police said Monday.

They said Derek Jeffrey Taylor, 26, died at a hospital after being shot around 3:30 a.m. along with a woman and another man in the 500 block of Newcomb. The woman and the other man were grazed.