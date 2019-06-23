A man was shot Sunday night in downtown Washington after an argument, D.C. police said.

The victim was wounded about 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Eighth Street NW after the argument became physical, police said.

They said both of the individuals involved in the fight fell, and one of the two pulled a gun from near his waistband.

As the fight continued, one shot was fired, and the victim was hit in the right thigh, police said. The wound was not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said they are looking for a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and New Balance tennis shoes.

The site is one block north of the Smithsonian’s American Art Museum and two blocks south of Techworld Plaza.

