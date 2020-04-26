Callers told the sheriff’s office that a home invasion was underway and said a man with a “military-style” long gun had approached several homes, officials said. He broke a window in one home and fired “multiple rounds” at another from its front yard, the sheriff’s office said.
Arriving officers heard “numerous gunshots” and saw a man firing at the house, which had several people inside, including children, the sheriff’s office said.
One officer fired, striking the man and disabling him, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officer, who has been a deputy for five years, is to be placed on administrative leave, in accordance with policy, the sheriff’s office said.