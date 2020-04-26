A man was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Charles County, Md., on Sunday after firing at an occupied house, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was shot at about 10:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in the La Plata area of the county, the sheriff’s office said. No motive for the man’s actions could be learned, and authorities withheld his name until relatives could be notified.

Callers told the sheriff’s office that a home invasion was underway and said a man with a “military-style” long gun had approached several homes, officials said. He broke a window in one home and fired “multiple rounds” at another from its front yard, the sheriff’s office said.

Arriving officers heard “numerous gunshots” and saw a man firing at the house, which had several people inside, including children, the sheriff’s office said.

One officer fired, striking the man and disabling him, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, who has been a deputy for five years, is to be placed on administrative leave, in accordance with policy, the sheriff’s office said.