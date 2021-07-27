A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Bentwood Drive in the Fort Washington area of the county, the police said.

Officers went there in response to a call about a shooting. The man was found outdoors. He died at a hospital, police said.

No name was provided immediately, and it was not known who shot him or why.