By Martin WeilToday at 6:21 p.m. EDTA man was fatally shot Tuesday in Prince George's County, the police said.The victim was found with gunshot wounds about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Bentwood Drive in the Fort Washington area of the county, the police said.Officers went there in response to a call about a shooting. The man was found outdoors. He died at a hospital, police said.No name was provided immediately, and it was not known who shot him or why.