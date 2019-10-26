A man was shot and gravely wounded Saturday in the Anacostia area of Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.

He was unconscious and was not breathing after the incident in the 1700 block of R Street SE, said police spokeswoman Brianna Jordan. Police said the shooting occurred about 4 p.m.

They said they were looking for a black male wearing a black hooded sweater and driving a black Jaguar.

