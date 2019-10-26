By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 26, 2019 at 11:44 PM EDTA man was shot and gravely wounded Saturday in the Anacostia area of Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.He was unconscious and was not breathing after the incident in the 1700 block of R Street SE, said police spokeswoman Brianna Jordan. Police said the shooting occurred about 4 p.m.They said they were looking for a black male wearing a black hooded sweater and driving a black Jaguar.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy