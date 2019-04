A man was shot and gravely wounded Monday night in Southeast Washington, the police said.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, on the eastern edge of the city, near Southern Avenue and Benning Road.

After being hit, the man was unconscious and unresponsive, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

