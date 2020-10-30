By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDTA man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Friday in Annandale.Fairfax County police said in a Twitter message that the incident happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficials released few details about the incident. They said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.