The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW, outside Trinity Towers apartments, just north of Columbia Road and the neighborhood’s commercial center. It is an area normally crowded with people.
Police did not comment on a possible motive. Simpson lived in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest, about one mile north of where he was shot. Authorities said they were looking for a dark, four-door vehicle.
In another shooting that occurred Sunday night, police said two men were wounded in a hail of shots fired in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, in the Mayfair Mansions complex off Kenilworth Avenue.
Police said the victims were not seriously injured and took themselves to a hospital. Police said in a report they recovered 52 shell casings from the scene.
According to a police report, a person who lived in the apartment complex reported that two bullets went into residence through her window and lodged in drywall.
No arrest has been made.